Heavy snowfall in Srinagar, flight operations at airport halted

As per the information given by the officials, keeping in mind the heavy snowfall in Srinagar, all flight operations to and from the Srinagar international airport have been halted.

An airport official said due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway, no flight would be operated to and from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport on Saturday.

“Five flights which landed here on Friday were not allowed to take off due to bad weather,” he added.

After night-long snow in Srinagar and other places in the Kashmir Valley, more snow fell on Saturday morning.

Road links, including the Srinagar-Jammu highway and the Mughal Road, which connect the Kashmir Valley with Jammu region, have also been closed due to the snow.