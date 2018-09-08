Helicopter crashes in Nepal, 6 killed

As per the information given by the officials, minimum of six persons lost their lives as an Altitude Air airline helicopter crashed in a dense forest area on Saturday, leaving only a woman passenger alive.

According to Nima Nuru Sherpa, Managing Director at Altitude Air Pvt Ltd, the chopper crash-landed in a dense forest area at Meghang Rural Municipality in Dhading district. Rescuers recovered six bodies from the crash site, the Himalayan Times reported.

The chopper lost contact with air traffic control at around 8 a.m. after it took off from Samagaun in Gorkha district for Kathmandu with a patient and five other passengers on board.

“The chopper piloted by senior captain Nischal KC was supposed to land in Kathmandu at 8.18 a.m,” said Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Rajkumar Chhetri.