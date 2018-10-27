Here are 5 amazing deals on gadgets in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

As we all know that the most welcomed and awaited festival Diwali is round the corners and keeping in mind about the festive season, one of the biggest e-commerce shopping sites Amazon like every year commenced its ‘Great Indian Festival Sale’ on October 24 to October 28 offering heavy discounts on various products including smartphones and electronics.

Talking about smartphones and earphones, here are 5 amazing deals:-

1. Samsung Galaxy A7 is available at Rs. 15, 490 after a discount of Rs. 9, 010.

2. LG V30+ is available at Rs. 29, 999 after a discount of Rs. 30, 010.

3. Jabra Elite 25E wireless Bluetooth headset is available at Rs 2,999 after a discount of Rs 1,300.

4. boAt Rockerz 255 is available at Rs 999 after a discount of Rs 1,991.

5. Huawei P20 Lite is available at Rs 15,999 after a discount of Rs 7,000.