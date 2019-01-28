Here are 5 electric cars that are soon to hit the Indian auto market

Talk to a CEO or director of a major Automobile company, and they’ll tell you one thing; the future is electric. Electric cars have been around for quite a while now, but they haven’t become mainstream. Though they were impractical initially, with continuous development and enhancement in technology,we gained better ways to harness electric power. Now, the electric vehicles are sprouting all around the world, with India set to be a growing market for them as well.

Audi e-Tron

Expected Release – September 2020

Expected Price Range – 1.25 crores to 1.5 crores

Audi e-Tron will be the first in the line of 12 electric vehicles to be launched in India by 2025 by the German automaker. The launch of e-Tron in India was announced during the world premiere of the EV in San Francisco.

The Audi e-Tron receives the traditional sharp and edgy Audi design treatment. It flaunts a typical crossover silhouette and sits somewhere between the Q5 and Q7 in terms of size.

The front-end of the Audi e-Tron SUV features an octagonal grille with active flaps. It allows air to pass through and cool the front axle motor. The electric vehicle has two electric motors and with a single full charge, it can cover 400 kilometers.

Hyundai Kona

Expected Release – June or August 2019

Expected Price Range – 9 lakhs to 18lakhs

The first-ever electric vehicle to be launched in India by Hyundai is going to be Kona. The new Hyundai Kona Electric will receive considerable exterior changes. Nonetheless, the headlight retains the original sharp design.

The front grille of the older Kona is to be replaced by a smoother, body colored closed unit in the newer make. It incorporates a flap in order to hide the charging socket beside the Hyundai badge. Also, the front and back bumpers are revised to be more aerodynamic.

Kona will support a 39.2 kWh battery, capable of traveling 300 kilometers on a single full charge. While the top speed is rated at 155 km/h, the electric vehicle can accelerate to 100 km/h from 0 in 9.2 seconds.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT EV

Expected Release – Mid 2019

Expected Price ¬Range ¬– 9 lakhs to 11lakhs

Mahindra is one of the leading automakers in India and the first one to introduce electric vehicles in the country. The Indian carmaker has already made an announcement regarding the electric variant of its popular SUV, the KUV100.

Likely to be released sometime in 2019, Mahindra KUV100 NXT EV will come with upgraded exteriors, a new front grille, and a new set of color choices over its non-electric variant. As with the extant non-electric variant, the KUV100 NXT EV will offer a choice among 5 and 6 seats.

Dual front airbags, ELR seat belts, and parking assist system are expected to be available as standard safety features in the KUV100 NXT EV. In addition to the Mahindra KUV100 NXT EV, the homebrew automaker had also expressed plans to launch an electric crossover by 2020.

Nissan Leaf

Expected Release – March 2019

Expected Price Range – 35 lakhs to 50lakhs

Nissan Leaf is one of the foremost electric cars in the world. In fact, it is the best-selling EV in the world. The new generation of the EV was unveiled in 2017 and it will be coming to India sometime soon.

The latest Nissan Leaf is inspired by the new-generation Micra and features an improved aerodynamic design. One of the major highlights of the EV will be the new e-Pedal system, which allows everything – speeding up, slowing down, and braking – from a single pedal system.

Tata Tigor Electric

Expected Release – February 2019

Expected Price Range – 10 lakhs to 14lakhs

Tata revealed its plan to launch a series of EVs in India, beginning with the Tata Tigor Electric, first unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo. In 2018, Tata won a bid from EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.) to supply 10k units of Tigor EV to India, out of which several hundred have already been supplied.

Tata Tigor EV draws power from a 3-phase AC induction motor that has a peak output of 30kW offered at a maximum of 4,500 rpm. In a single full charge, the EV is able to go run for a total of 140 kilometers.