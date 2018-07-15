Here are few best selling bikes in India that you cannot afford to miss!

It is very difficult to choose among so many different bikes launching every now and then. From almost 200 bike choices, the major confusion is to choose the best amongst all. Specifications is not the only things that is overlooked while buying a bike but the brand, price and body are the basics.
The choice of stylish bikes is mostly done by youngsters and they are designed especially for youngsters while a bike designed in a simple manner attracts the elders. Well, the difficulty of choice will no longer be there as we have brought in few best selling bikes in India which are best in all means.
Here is the list of few best selling bikes in India:-
1. Honda CB Hornet 160R
Engine Displ. : 162.71 cc
Power : 15.09 PS @ 8500 rpm
Mileage : 42.85 kmpl
No Of Gears : 5 Speed Fuel
System : Carburetor
ABS : No Head
Lamp : LED Wheels
Type : Alloy Tyre
Type : Tubeless Standard
Warranty (Years) : 2
2. Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Engine Displ. : 155 cc
Power : 19.3 PS @ 10000 rpm
Mileage : NA
No Of Gears : 6-Speed
Fuel System : Fuel Injection
3. Bajaj Pulsar 150
Mileage : 44.67 kmpl
Engine Displ. : 149 cc
Brakes Front : Disc
Power : 14 PS @ 8000 rpm
Kerb Weight : 144 Kg
4. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine Displ. : 159.7 cc
Mileage : 60 Kmpl
No Of Gears : 5 Speed
Fuel System : Carburetor
ABS : No
5. Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Displ. : 346 cc
Mileage : 37 Kmpl
No Of Gears : 5 Speed
Fuel System : Carburetor
ABS : No