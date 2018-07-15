Here are few best selling bikes in India that you cannot afford to miss!

It is very difficult to choose among so many different bikes launching every now and then. From almost 200 bike choices, the major confusion is to choose the best amongst all. Specifications is not the only things that is overlooked while buying a bike but the brand, price and body are the basics.

The choice of stylish bikes is mostly done by youngsters and they are designed especially for youngsters while a bike designed in a simple manner attracts the elders. Well, the difficulty of choice will no longer be there as we have brought in few best selling bikes in India which are best in all means.

Here is the list of few best selling bikes in India:-

1. Honda CB Hornet 160R

Engine Displ. : 162.71 cc

Power : 15.09 PS @ 8500 rpm

Mileage : 42.85 kmpl

No Of Gears : 5 Speed Fuel

System : Carburetor

ABS : No Head

Lamp : LED Wheels

Type : Alloy Tyre

Type : Tubeless Standard

Warranty (Years) : 2

2. Yamaha YZF R15 V3

Engine Displ. : 155 cc

Power : 19.3 PS @ 10000 rpm

Mileage : NA

No Of Gears : 6-Speed

Fuel System : Fuel Injection

3. Bajaj Pulsar 150

Mileage : 44.67 kmpl

Engine Displ. : 149 cc

Brakes Front : Disc

Power : 14 PS @ 8000 rpm

Kerb Weight : 144 Kg

4. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Engine Displ. : 159.7 cc

Mileage : 60 Kmpl

No Of Gears : 5 Speed

Fuel System : Carburetor

ABS : No

5. Royal Enfield Classic 350

Engine Displ. : 346 cc

Mileage : 37 Kmpl

No Of Gears : 5 Speed

Fuel System : Carburetor

ABS : No