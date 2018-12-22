Here are five apps which hit limelight in 2018!

There are certain applications that have been actively used in this year and also have been incorporated with best functionalities. This year has been lucky and fruitful for certain apps but excessive use of anything turns out to be the optimum utilization.

Here are the five apps of the year:-

1. WhatsApp Business- An Android and iOS app, which is tailor-made for businesses. WhatsApp Business has all the functions of the standard WhatsApp app with an option to create a profile for your business.

2. JioTV- It is a live television streaming service from Reliance Jio. This service is exclusively available for Jio SIM card users for free of cost.

3. TikTok- It is social media app created for creating and sharing short videos has become the internet sensation on both Android and iOS operating system. The app is available for free on both platforms.

4. A file by Google- It is a file management app that helps you to free up space and to share the data from one phone to another.

5. Youtube Go- Lite version of the standard YouTube apps for entry-level smartphones. YouTube Go is a compact app, which consumes less data and works even with a weak internet connection.