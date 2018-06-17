Here are key features and specifications of newly launched ‘Asus ZenFone Ares’!

The famous smartphone company Asus which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Asus Zenfone Ares’ in Taiwan. The handset with a price tag of TWD 9,990 has a bunch of new features that makes it exclusively the best for its users.

Here are the features and specifications:-

1. The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Ares runs Android Nougat with ZenUI on top and features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

2. The display panel has a Tru2life technology to enable VR experiences and comes with an oil-repellent coating.

3. Under the hood, there is a dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

4. The smartphone has a 23-megapixel camera sensor on the back with Asus’ high-res PixelMaster 3.0 technology on top and an f/2.0 aperture.

5. The camera is also capable of capturing motion tracking and depth sensing to enable AR effects out of the box.

6. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

7. For storing content, the Asus ZenFone Ares has 128GB of onboard UFS 2.0 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

8. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

9. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded under the home button.

10. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.