Here are price, specs and other details of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Samsung is giving tuff competition to all other leading smartphone brands and it has also been grabbing headlines for its high-tech and new generation smartphones. Samsung has launched its newest edition ‘Galaxy A9 Pro’ in Korea priced at Rs. 37,800 available in Black, Absolute Black and Blue colour options while the smartphone will be available for sale from February 28, 2019.

On the interior feature front, the company hasn’t listed many specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) as of yet. The device is confirmed to sport a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, pack 6GB RAM, 3,400mAh battery, and offer 128GB internal storage.

Optics wise, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) sports a triple rear camera setup – with one 24-megapixel main sensor, another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor that can offer 2X optical zoom, and another 5-megapixel sensor and this one is basically for more depth in photos. There’s also a 24-megapixel selfie sensor.

If the phone is indeed a variant of the Samsung Galaxy A8s, it should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor, sport a 6.4-inch display, and offer NFC support. We expect all the specifications to be out before the sale begins next month.