Here are six upcoming features of Whatsapp!

One of the most used applications these days is undoubtedly Whatsapp be it youngsters or the elder ones, Whatsapp have become the basic necessity these days amongst people and the way out to make communication easier by its new features. Whatsapp is all set to launch six new features that include the betterment of exchange in contact numbers keeping in mind the safety of the users.

Here are six new features:-

1. Dark Mode- Pretty straightforward—a mode that turns everything that’s bright and lively to a darker theme for night time use, so it’s less harsh on your eyes.

2. QR Codes- Instead of sharing your WhatsApp number digit-by-digit, you will soon be able to share your contact details via a QR code. For the safety of users, they can also revoke the QR code which then stops it from letting other future users scan the code to get contact information.

3. Consecutive Voice Messages- The new feature allows automatic queuing of voice messages. All you will have to do is to tap on the play button and WhatsApp will play all the voice messages in a row for you. This feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS (v 2.18.100) and is only present in the code of Android Beta version (v 2.18.362) which is likely to be enabled remotely.

4. Media Preview- This will allow you to preview any media directly via your notification tray. So you can simply swipe down on the message and view the photo, video or audio sent to you without opening the app itself. This feature is not available to everyone, with iOS devices being the ones to receive this feature more often than others.

5. Picture-in-picture- When you click on a YouTube link sent by someone on WhatsApp, the system instantly triggers the YouTube app to open. With this beta feature, you can watch the YouTube video in a box hovering over the chat window, saving you multiple taps on the recents button.

6. Group Call Shortcut- Since the group video and audio calling feature was introduced on WhatsApp, the only way to make group calls has been by calling a user first and then tapping on the group calling button on the call screen in the top right corner.