Here are the details of Airtel Rs 129 plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Bharti Airtel is on roll nowadays and have yet again managed to launch a new prepaid plan worth Rs 129 which has a bigger data (1.4GB) cap per day, but rest of benefits such as the free voice (local & STD) calls, free national roaming and 100 SMSes per day are same. It is also valid for 28 days.

As of now, Airtel’s new Rs 125 pre-paid pack is available in select regions of India. Depending on the response, the company is expected to expand it more cities and towns in coming days.

Arch rival Reliance Jio too similar data pack for Rs 99. It offers double the data (2GB/day), unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day, but it lacks Hello Tunes service. However, if you are a Prime subscriber, you are entitled to get free access Jio suite of apps including JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic and more.