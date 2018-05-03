Here are the details of Reliance Jio Latest 4G Plans!

In order to given competition to other famous telecom companies like Airtel, Idea, BSNL, Vodafone etc, Reliance Jio is grabbing headlines every now and then because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, yet again the telecom operator launched a range of prepaid recharge packs with a validity period of one month (28 days). In its recharge packs priced from Rs. 49 to Rs. 799, Reliance Jio offers data ranging from…

Now, yet again the telecom operator launched a range of prepaid recharge packs with a validity period of one month (28 days). In its recharge packs priced from Rs. 49 to Rs. 799, Reliance Jio offers data ranging from 1 GB or gigabyte to 140 GBs. This mobile data is in “high speed”, according to Reliance Jio’s website.

Here is the list of various prepaid recharge packs:-

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 98

At Rs. 98, Reliance Jio offers a total of 2 GBs of mobile data for the validity period of 28 days. Benefits include 300 SMSes, according to the Jio website.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 149

Reliance Jio offers 42 GBs of high speed mobile data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The recharge pack includes 100 SMSes per day, according to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 198

In a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs. 198, Reliance Jio offers 56 GBs of high speed data, with a daily limit of 2 GBs. Benefits include 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 299

At Rs. 299, Reliance Jio offers 84 GBs of high speed data to its prepaid subscribers for the validity period of 28 days. This data comes with a daily limit of 3 GBs. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day with this pack.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 509

Under a recharge pack priced at Rs. 509, Reliance Jio offers 112 GBs of high speed mobile daya with a daily limit of 4 GBs for the entire validity period. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day, according to the Reliance Jio website.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 799

At Rs. 799, Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack that comes with 140 GBs of high speed data. This data comes with a daily limit of 5 GBs and the pack includes 100 SMSes per day, according to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 49

At Rs. 49, Reliance Jio offers a total of 1 GB of mobile data at high speed to JioPhone users. Reliance Jio had in July 2017 launched JioPhone, a 4G-enabled feature phone. The recharge pack includes 50 SMSes, according to the Jio website.

Reliance Jio recharge pack Rs. 153

Under a recharge pack priced at Rs. 153, the telecom company offers 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, according to Reliance Jio. This plan includes 100 SMSes per day. Both the recharge packs at Rs. 49 and Rs.153 are for JioPhone, according to the Jio website.