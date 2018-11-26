Here are the guidelines for JEE Main & steps to download admit card!

Joint Entrance Examination Main is a national level entrance examination. It is conducted for

students who are aspiring to seek admission in the topmost engineering institutes such as

IITs, NITs etc. across India. Students who have applied for JEE Main are looking forward to

download the admit card to appear in the entrance test.

It is advised that student must check the details available in the JEE Main Admit Card. In

case of any discrepancies, they must contact the concerned authority. To know more about

the information related to JEE Main admit card such as the steps to download the admit card

etc., read the article given below.

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card?

JEE Main admit card is an important document which comprises details such as personal

information, examination centre, exam date, schedule of examination and important

instructions. The step by step procedure to download the JEE Main admit card is given

below:

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main i.e. www.jeemain.nic.in.

2. Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for JEE Main’.

3. On clicking, you will be redirected to the JEE Main admit card login page.

4. Enter the application number to be allotted while filling the JEE Main application

form and date of birth.

5. Click on Login/ Submit button.

6. On clicking, the admit card will appear on the screen. Go through all the details

available on JEE Main admit card. If all the details are correct, download the same.

7. After downloading the admit card, take a print out of the same and carry it with you

while going for the examination.

What are the details provided on JEE Main Admit Card?

The admit card of JEE Main will consist the information mentioned below:

 Applicant’s Name

 Application Number

 Roll Number

 Father's Name

 Course applying for

 Date of Birth

 Gender

 Category

 State of Eligibility

 Candidate's Photograph

 JEE Main exam city and centre code

 Exam date and shift of examination

 Paper (Paper I or Paper II)

 Photograph of the candidate

 Candidate’s and parent’s signature

What to carry along with JEE Main Admit Card?

Apart from JEE Main admit card, students are required to carry the following documents with

them to the examination centre:

 One passport sized photograph (identical to the one uploaded in an online application

form)

 A valid photo ID (in original)

 PwD certificate issued by the competent authority (if any)

Important Exam Day Guidelines

It is advisable to go through the important exam day instructions before appearing for JEE

Main. Some of the important exam day guidelines for JEE Main are given below.

 No pen/ pencil is allowed inside the exam hall.

 One cannot carry or wear a watch inside the exam hall.

 Candidates are required to sit only on the seat allocated to him/ her.

 Aspirants will be allowed to appear at the allotted test centre only.

 Latecomers will not be entertained.

 Candidates without JEE Main admit card or a valid photo ID will not be allowed to

enter in the exam centre.

 It is advisable to visit the allotted JEE Main test centre before the day of examination.

 Any request regarding the change in JEE Main centre or city will not be entertained.