Here are the leaked details of ‘Suzuki Jimny’!

The famous automobile company Suzuki which is known for its brand image and durability will be launching its brand new car ‘Suzuki Jimny’ but the details and price have been leaked ahead of its launch.

Details of Suzuki Jimny:-

Engine: 1.5-litre K15B Petrol

Displacement: 1460cc

Power: 102PS @ 6000rpm

Torque: 130Nm @4000rpm

Transmission: 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

Drivetrain: Part-time 4WD

Fuel Efficiency (Japan-spec): 15kmpl (MT)/ 13.6kmpl (AT)

Kerb Weight: 1070kg (MT)/ 1090kg (AT)

Power-to-Weight ratio: 95.33 PS/Tonne

Dimensions (Suzuki Jimny Sierra)

Length: 3550mm

Width: 1645mm

Height: 1730mm

Wheelbase: 2250mm

Although the tiny body-on-frame SUV has not been confirmed for India yet, the Jimny is expected to replace the Gypsy, which is expected to be discontinued soon as it unlikely to pass the stringent crash test norms that are set to be introduced in the country soon. According to the leaked details, the Jimny Sierra is priced from 1,760,400 Japanese Yen (~ Rs 10.88 lakh). The Indian version, however, is expected to be priced around Rs 8 lakh since it might not be offered with safety features like multiple airbags, autonomous braking and others as standard.