Here are the leaked specifications of Vivo V15 Pro!

One of the most well-known companies or Chinese multinational companies Vivo which is also awaited to launch its newest editions every now and then, it is all set to launch its all new smartphone Vivo V15 Pro in India priced at Rs. 25, 000.

The Vivo V15 Pro isn’t a flagship phone and that is because of its processor which according to the poster is the Snapdragon 675 processor. The Snapdragon 675 was announced last year and is yet to appear in any phone. The Redmi Note 7 Pro which is scheduled to launch after the Spring Festival holidays has been rumored to come with the new chipset. Meizu’s Note 9 is also expected to have it under its hood.

The Snapdragon 675 is an 11nm octa-core processor with eight Kryo 460 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It also has an Adreno 612 GPU and the same Hexagon 685 DSP present in the Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 845 mobile platforms. The processor will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but we expect it to come in other configurations too.

The poster reveals the Vivo V15 Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a Super AMOLED display. The display won’t have a notch or a punch hole since Vivo has included a pop-up selfie camera like that of the Vivo NEX. However, the selfie camera slides out from the right and not the left like on the NEX.

Vivo isn’t holding back with the cameras. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor while the rear is home to a triple camera setup made up of a 48MP primary sensor and an additional 8MP and 5MP sensors.

If Vivo were to swap out the Snapdragon 675 for the Snapdragon 855, it could sell the V15 Pro as a flagship. Though its rumored price of INR 25,000 (~$350) will have to go up.