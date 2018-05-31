Here are the new Reliance Jio exclusive offers for Samsung devices

It will be a happy moment for the Samsung device users as Reliance Jio has introduced exclusive offers on two Samsung devices "Galaxy J2 (2018)" and "Galaxy J7 Duo" bundling them with cashbacks and other benefits for Jio users. As part of the scheme, for "Galaxy J2 (2018)," Jio subscribers can avail instant cashback vouchers up to Rs 2,750 along with a 100GB 4G data benefit, read the information available on Jio website. Similarly, "Galaxy J7 Duo" is available for…

It will be a happy moment for the Samsung device users as Reliance Jio has introduced exclusive offers on two Samsung devices “Galaxy J2 (2018)” and “Galaxy J7 Duo” bundling them with cashbacks and other benefits for Jio users.

As part of the scheme, for “Galaxy J2 (2018),” Jio subscribers can avail instant cashback vouchers up to Rs 2,750 along with a 100GB 4G data benefit, read the information available on Jio website.

Similarly, “Galaxy J7 Duo” is available for purchase with double data benefits that would come with four and more recharges.

For users subscribed to Jio prepaid plans of Rs 198 and above, the offers on both the devices will be valid till September 30. Customers can get access to more information about the offers on Reliance Jio’s official website.