Here are three herbs to manage anxiety due to social media addiction!

According to the information given by a study, soon the reason for everyone’s ill health will not be any serious disease but it will be depression, loneliness and anxiety. To some extent social media addiction amongst the teenagers, youngsters and older ones are causing them depression and anxiety. While many of us think that depression can be treated through medical treatment but instead it can also be cured through some natural herbs which in turn will also not cause any damage to the body.

Here are 5 herbs to manage anxiety:-

1. Pudina or peppermint is a traditional remedy to cure nervous system disorders due to the presence of menthol as it helps calm the frazzled nerves and has a cooling effect. It is loaded with vitamin A and C, minerals including magnesium, manganese, calcium, iron, folate, copper and potassium. Menthol helps cure insomnia by keeping your mind calm and lets you sleep in peace.

2. Jatamansi helps curing insomnia and other sleeping disorders. It is also known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. The roots of jatamansi are used for the medicinal purposes in Ayurveda which are known to give a therapeutic effect to mood swings and stress disorders.

3. Ashwangnadha is believed to relieve stress and anxiety due to the presence of active compounds like steroidal lactones, saponins, alkaloids and withanolides that provide antidepressant, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. These properties help in reducing stress caused by emotional and physical fatigue.