Here is the Astrology and horoscope for November 12-18, 2018

Astrology by Joanne Madeline Moore for [November 12-18, 2018]

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Uranus is back in your sign, and on Thursday it makes a positive connection with dynamic Mars (which is your boss planet). So it’s time to be bold and brave as you take a smart calculated risk and morph into the adventurous Ram you were born to be. Nothing ventured, nothing gained as you break down barriers and charge at life with plenty of fiery abandon! But with Mars also shifting into your spiritual zone, feisty action must be accompanied by some soulful self-reflection.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Mighty Mars shifts into your networking zone and then Venus finally moves forwards. So a delayed dream, a work problem or a frustrating group situation should gradually start to improve. But expect misunderstandings involving an intimate relationship or a joint financial matter when Mercury turns retrograde from Saturday onwards. Charging in like a wounded Bull will only make matters worse. Do your best to be decisive and diplomatic – which is an interesting juggle!

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Twins can expect a week that’s even more schizophrenic than usual! Mars charges into your work zone, which will facilitate progress with a professional or volunteer project. Venus moves forwards in your socialising zone on Friday (yeah) but then your ruler Mercury turns retrograde on Saturday (boo). So it will be a stop/start kind of week. Definitely one step forwards and then two steps back. You’ll have to be super patient … which is not one of your natural attributes.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

With Saturn and Pluto in your partnership zone, accept extra responsibilities with a smile as you show others what you are really capable of. When it comes to a frustrating family problem, things will gradually improve as Venus moves forwards in your home zone. So do your best to choose diplomacy over drama, encouragement over criticism and acceptance over judgement. But expect some disruptions to your daily routine, when Mercury turns retrograde from Saturday onwards.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Have you been feeling like a listless and lonely Lion? Has a friendship been stuck in a frustrating funk? The positive Sun/Pluto connection provides a welcome energy boost on Monday. Then Venus moves forwards on Friday which will benefit relationships and boost congenial communication, both in person and online. Plus love, lust and/or loot should gradually improve when (courtesy of mighty Mars) your sexual and/or financial mojo comes bounding back in spades!

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Money matters should gradually improve, as Venus powers forwards in your finance zone. But expect some domestic dramas from Saturday onwards, when Mercury reverses through your home zone and hidden tensions bubble to the surface. Try to be diplomatic and take it in your stride. With dynamic Mars moving into your relationship zone, avoid your Virgo tendency to micromanage loved ones. Give them the space, freedom and encouragement to really shine on their own.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Thank goodness Venus (your ruling planet) finally moves forwards on Friday, and a troubled relationship should gradually start to improve. Although real progress won’t be made until you both learn a valuable lesson. Make sure you learn quickly, and then you can move on. Social media will be a minefield over the next few weeks, as Mercury reverses through your communication zone. So be very careful that you don’t send the wrong message to the wrong person!

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

This week’s planetary connections promote powerful communication (with people and nature) and personal transformation. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great, singer-songwriter Neil Young “We’re all just part of nature.” Plus – by the end of the week – you’ll have changed your attitude towards a relative, friend, lover or colleague. Then Mercury reverses through your money zone from Saturday. So make sure you double-check all financial details thoroughly.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Mercury is in shadow and then retrogrades through your sign, from Saturday until December 1. So it’s not an appropriate week to expedite tasks, initiate ideas or power ahead with personal projects. Instead, use the time wisely to revise, research and review. Pace yourself and expect some frustrating delays and hiccups along the way. As singer-songwriter (and birthday great) Neil Young observes “As you go through life, you’ve got to experience the valleys as well as the peaks.”

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

On Monday (courtesy of the Sun/Pluto connection) you’re at your powerful and persuasive best, as you make a presentation or influence your peer group in a positive way. Then Mercury goes retrograde from Saturday. So don’t let negative self-talk sabotage your plans (and confidence) over the next few weeks. You’ll also be surrounded by intrigue, as secrets that were previously hidden rise to the surface. Make sure you handle any sensitive information as discreetly as possible.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

It’s time to take a terrifying leap of faith that could send your life in a dynamic new direction! Ignore fear and take courageous action, as brave Mars (in your sign for the last time until 2020) connects with revolutionary Uranus. Dare to do something ambitious and capricious that you’ve always wanted to do. Draw inspiration from birthday great, painter Georgia O’Keeffe. “I’ve been terrified every moment of my life – and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.”

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

Action-planet Mars charges into your sign (from Friday until January 1). So don’t waste time procrastinating about issues. You need to be direct and decisive. If things start to resemble a soap opera, re-state your case clearly and then move on. But (courtesy of retrograde Mercury) a work project needs to be reviewed, revised (or even completely re-done) over the next few weeks. Avoid getting into a Piscean stew worrying and complaining. Just put your head down and get on with it.

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/