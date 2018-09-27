Here is the complete Astrology for 1 to 7 October 2018

Here is the Astrology by Joanne Madeline Moore for [October 1-7, 2018].

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Rams are in the mood to connect with others! Mars (your boss planet) activates your networking zone and you’re keen to communicate with a wide range of creative people, covering an eclectic range of topics. But a budding romance or a close friendship could encounter some turbulence, as an old problem rises to the surface. You’re hoping for a quick-smart solution but with Venus in retrograde mode (from Friday until November 16) you’ll have to be extra patient.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Are you making the most of professional opportunities? Mighty Mars encourages you to show others what you are really capable of. Tuesday and Wednesday will work best if you are a flexible Bull, because things won’t run according to your preconceived plans. So keep your adaptability muscles well-flexed! Then love planet Venus goes into retrograde mode (from Friday until November 16) and you’ll find some relationships will be rocky over the next few weeks.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

You can light up a room with your quicksilver energy and gregarious Gemini nature. On Tuesday and Wednesday you’re keen to communicate with others, as you catch up on the latest news within your local community. But resist the temptation to spread salacious gossip about a relative or friend. Then retrograde Venus urges you to review your health and fitness, and reboot your food choices so they are much more nutritious. Make your daily food your medicine!

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Singles – the search for your soul mate takes a temporary nose-dive, as Venus stations and then reverses through your romance zone for the next few weeks. So expect to spend numerous nights at home, as potential dates cancel or it’s just hard to find anyone who remotely rings your bell. Attached Crabs – is your partner annoying you and/or cramping your personal style? Stop obsessing about their perceived faults and instead, start focusing on their positive qualities.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

On Tuesday and Wednesday, avoid becoming too obsessed with one thought, idea, activity or person. Then Venus starts reversing through your home zone on Friday. So do your best to be diplomatic with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. If you live with your lover, then expect some arguments over domestic duties, or a disagreement about a sensitive and complicated family matter. So strive to be super patient.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

This week it will be almost impossible for any mere mortal to meet your super high expectations. Remember – ‘Perfection is a goal, not a destination’. With Venus reversing through your communication zone, be careful what you post, text, tweet and email. And be extra cautious on dating sites, otherwise you could pick someone you’d normally run a mile from! Are you having problems with your partner? There’s no substitute for sitting down and having a long chat with them.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Many Librans have a natural elegance that is hard to ignore. With Venus (your patron planet) in retrograde mode (from Friday until November 16) it’s time to re-define your personal style and make it as simple and striking as possible. Get rid of gimmicks plus fancy flourishes; find your individual fashion voice; and Keep It Simple. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great, writer Gore Vidal. “Style is knowing who you are, what you want, and not giving a damn.”

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

On Tuesday and Wednesday, resist the temptation to make mountains out of molehills. Attached Scorps – is there a tug-of-war between you and your partner? The best solution is to compromise and meet them half-way. Singles – with Venus reversing through your sign (from Friday) your usual Scorpio charm will be hard to summon over the next few weeks. You’ll also feel less sociable than usual, as you hunker down at home and spend a lot of time on your own.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

You’re firing on all your Sagittarian cylinders, as mighty Mars speeds up your thought processes. So it’s a wonderful week for sparky repartee, jovial joke-telling and zingy one-liners … as long as you don’t upset others by being insensitive. And with money planet Venus turning retrograde (from Friday until November 16) avoid making sudden money moves that you may regret later on. Slow down and take the time to think things through in a more meticulous manner.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

When it comes to your social circle, current associations are in a state of flux. Some friendships could end suddenly, while others develop in wonderfully unexpected ways. So do your best to extend your peer group to include positive people who are capitalising on their talents and are going places! Stop worrying about money and instead, be thankful for the things you do have. If you want to improve your financial situation, then you need to be passionately proactive.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

With your ruler Uranus (and then Venus) in retrograde motion, it’s a case of ‘Back to the Future’ as you dip into your Bag of Fabulously Innovative Ideas from months (or even years) ago. So it’s time to revisit, review and reboot your wonderfully weird ideas and bohemian thought bubbles. Most importantly of all, be patient Aquarius. With Mars in your sign you feel like rushing, but it will take the rest of the world quite a while to catch up with your progressive plans!

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

On Tuesday or Wednesday a situation involving a group, class or club could become complicated and intense. Then Venus starts reversing through your philosophical and aspirations zone on Friday. So make sure your thoughts, words, actions and dreams are all compatible and consistent. Your mantra for the week is from birthday great, politician and peace activist Mohandas Gandhi “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/