Here is the health advisory for Nipah Virus outbreak

Nipah Virus Infection is a Zoonotic disease (spread from animals to humans), caused by RNA Virus of the family Paramyxoviridae, genus Henipavirus. Cases of the infection are being reported from North Kerala (Perambra, Kozhikode and Malappuram), including some deaths.

Transmission of the disease can happen through infected Bats by their bite or indirectly by consuming fruits like mangoes/ date palm sap contaminated by their saliva, close contact with infected Pigs or patient of Nipah Virus infection. Incubation period is from 04 to 18 days, with median incubation period of 08 days.

Typically, the human infection presents as an encephalitis syndrome marked by fever, headache, neck rigidity, drowsiness, disorientation, mental confusion, coma and potentially death. There is no specific treatment for the Nipah Virus Infection.

DO’s and Don’ts for the Disease.

DOs

1. Wash hands with soap and water before and after meals and after coming from marketing like buying fruits and vegetables.

2. Maintain respiratory hygiene (avoid spiting) and cough etiquettes (use clean handkerchief).

3. Report to MI Room immediately if having viral fever like symptoms with NECK RIGIDITY. Do not self-medicate.

4. Health care workers are advised to use full barrier personal protective equipment before examination of patients.

DONTs

1. Not to eat any fruit partially eaten or having a bite marks by bat or any other animal. Special precaution is to be taken with fallen Mangoes lying under the trees in this

season.

2. Stop consumption of raw date palm sap.

3. Avoid going on leave to regions infected (North Kerala).

4. Avoid receiving Guests from areas declared affected by the outbreak. If guests are coming within the naval base from Perambra, Kozhikode or Malappuram inform OIC SHO immediately.

5. Avoid going to crowded public places likes Cinema Halls and Restaurants.