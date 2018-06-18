Here is the launch date of ‘2018 Range Rover’ in India!

The famous automobile company Range Rover which is known for its brand name and durability have officially announced the launch date of its all new ‘2018 Range Rover’ ie 28th June.

The MY 2018 Range Rover is marked by the introduction of the PHEV powertrain and the plug-in hybrid might come to India soon. The 3.0-litre V6, the 4.4-litre V8 and the 5.0-litre V8 mills will power both the Range Rover as well as the Sport in different states of tune and will be mated to the eight-speed automatic gearbox and the famous Land Rover all-wheel drive system.

As for the exterior, the new Rangies get chic with the styling inspired by the Velar and get a sleeker grille with a chunkier front bumper. It also introduces the Matrix LED headlamps with the DRL signature slightly tweaked. The twin-exhaust of both the Range Rovers are now integrated in the rear bumper giving them a sportier look.

On the inside, the infotainment system is upgraded with a twin-touchscreen setup that comes with the next-level of gesture control. The bigger Range Rover also gets optional executive seating with aircraft-style four member layout. Being the top-spec Land Rovers, there will be no dearth of bells and whistles while the choice of materials and interior inlays will be opulent.