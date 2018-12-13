Here is the list of top 5 smartphones of 2018 under Rs. 10,000!

Smartphones have become one of the basic necessities these days for everyone despite of the generation gap be it youngsters or older ones. While all of us want to buy smartphone with best features and at an affordable cost. There are many smartphone that gives best quality features at cheaper cost; here is the list of top five smartphones of 2018 under Rs. 10,000.

Smartphone under Rs. 10,000:-

1. Infinix Note 5- The smartphone was launched in August at Rs. 8,999 in three different shades. Talking about its features, the phone is installed with 5.99-inch display and 2GHz octa-core processor.

2. Moto E5- Moto E5 incorporates a 13-megapixel LED rear flash camera and a 5-megapixel front flash camera. It is powered by 4000mAh non-removable battery. Moto E5 offers a 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage.

3. Realme 2- Realme 2 sports dual-rear camera setup with 13+2-megapixel and an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset is available in two variants- 3GB+32GB internal storage and 4GB+64GB storage, both expandable up to 256GB storage.

4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2- Users can lock their smartphone with the rear fingerprint scanner. The phone mounts 12+5 megapixel dual rear camera and 16-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in June with a launch price of Rs. 8,999 in three different colours- Dark Grey, Gold and Rose gold.

5. Honor 7C- Honor 7C provides two variants- 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB internal storage. The phone offers a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 13+2-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front LED flash camera.