Here is why newly launched ‘Bajaj Pulsar 150 neon’ is worth buying!

By the year coming to the end, all the famous automobile companies are launching their best editions with greatest discounts and affordable price along with distinguishing specifications. Talking specifically, Bajaj has launched its 2019 edition ‘Pulsar 150’ in India priced at Rs. 64, 998. The bike is worth buying because of its new colour variants and graphics with the rear drum brake.

Speaking on the launch of ‘Bajaj Pulsar 150’, Bajaj Auto- President (Motorcycles) Eric Vas went on to say: “Pulsar has been the number one sports bike in India for the past 17 years. The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike. At a price of ₹64,998/- ex-showroom Delhi, upgrading to the power of a 150cc bike has never been easier.”

The new neon Bajaj motorbike offers new colour options including neon red, neon yellow with matte black paint scheme and neon silver colour accents. The contrast neon shades are finished on the headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo, rear grab rail, side panel mesh, and the 3D logo on the tail. The black alloys also get a neon coloured streak to complete the look on the motorcycle.

Talking about the interiors and exteriors offering of the bike, nothing has changed on the 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 with power coming from the same 149 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine tuned for 13.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 240 mm front disc with a 130 mm rear drum brake. ABS is yet to be offered on the Pulsar 150 range.