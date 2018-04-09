Here is why you should buy ‘Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Graphite’!

The famous automobile company Bulleteer customs which is known for its brand image and tough metal body bikes, have yet again managed to only focus on customizing Royal Enfield bikes and you won’t be able to find that it’s once a stock Thunderbird 350 as the precision of these guys are amongst the best. The Graphite has given matte black paint to make it more aggressive. Features of the bike:- The headlamp is taken from the regular model, but they…

The famous automobile company Bulleteer customs which is known for its brand image and tough metal body bikes, have yet again managed to only focus on customizing Royal Enfield bikes and you won’t be able to find that it’s once a stock Thunderbird 350 as the precision of these guys are amongst the best. The Graphite has given matte black paint to make it more aggressive.

Features of the bike:-

The headlamp is taken from the regular model, but they have replaced bulb with LEDs and front suspension is finished in black colour to go with the overall theme. The handlebar is wider and get indicators at the edges as a unique touch. They replaced the dual instrument cluster of standard Thunderbird with a single unit.

The key slot is also removed from the instrument cluster and placed on the downtube from the handlebar. The Graphite gets a single seat which is positioned low and foot pegs are taken from stock Thunderbird, but they are positioned forward to give cruiser bike feel.

The Graphite gets new rear suspension and the stock indicators are placed on suspension mountings. At the rear, Bulleteer has given a thin LED strip which functions as tail lamp. The alloy wheels and tyres are different for Graphite as up front it gets wider Metzeler LaserTec Tyre and Pirelli Angel GT at rear.

The disc brakes are carried over from regular model. Graphite is powered by same 346 cc single cylinder engine and it is finished in black colour. This engine produces 19.8 bhp of power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The power is sent to rear wheels via five-speed manual transmission. To improve the look, Bulleteer has given dual exhaust for Graphite and they are placed on the right side and it is heat wrapped. The cost of all these mods hasn’t been revealed but the Graphite will definitely turn heads wherever you take it.