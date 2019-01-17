Here what Deepika Padukone has to say about current trends and script!

Actress Deepika Padukone today went on to say that everything boils down to the script itself for a film to work at the box office and further added that she sees a trend where films that are being led by women are doing much better.

“It’s about the film. It’s a different thing that the films that the ‘Khans’ did, didn’t work but there was film like ‘AndhaDun’ which was led by Ayushmann Khurrana that did wonder at the box office so I think everything boils down to the script itself. But yes, I see a trend where films that are being led by women are doing much better,” she said.

“I think it’s amazing and nice for us to say that women centric or female centric films are working at a moment like this when we are talking about female role models. Having said that, when it comes to creativity, we need to look beyond female or male,” said the actress.

Deepika was addressing the media at the cover launch of the book titled “The Dot That Went for a Walk” on Wednesday, here. One witnessed that female driven films like “Hichki”, “Tumhari Sulu”, “Raazi”, “Piku” and many others did exceptional business at the box office whereas films of big stars with big budgets bombed at the box office. Deepika added that for her everything boils down to a film script.