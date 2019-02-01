Here what Rahul Gandhi has to say about ‘Farmers’ income scheme’

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today went on to say that the Modi governments scheme to provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 each to poor and marginal farmers, was an “insult” to everything the farmers stand and work for.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Interim Budget 2019-20, announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) providing direct income support of Rs 6,000 to farmers with a land holding up to two hectares.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi dismissed the scheme. “Dear NoMo (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) five years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers.

“Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,” tweeted Gandhi ending the post with #AakhriJumlaBudget.