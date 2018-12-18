Here why Ranbir Kapoor skipped Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding was a big gala affair and there were several celebrities who made their presence in this much awaited marriage but Ranbir Kapoor decided to skip the event.

Deepika, in a new interview, has answered all questions around her wedding. One of the most important, of course, being why did her ex Ranbir Kapoor didn’t attend the wedding reception.

While an online portal later reported that the two actors were busy with shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra, Deepika has now said, “We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all.”