Here’s all you need to know about Idea Cellular Rs 249 plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Idea Cellular is on roll nowadays and has managed to introduce new prepaid plan for its subscribers where it is offering data and call benefits. The prepaid plan costs Rs 249, and counters similar offerings by Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Here is all about the new plan:-

As part of the plan, Idea Cellular prepaid customers will be eligible for 2GB of 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days. This translates to 56GB of total data for the duration. In addition to the data benefit, users will also be eligible for unlimited voice calls on local and STD networks. The benefit extends to national roaming as well.

It is worth mentioning that the unlimited voice call benefit is not truly unlimited. There’s a cap of 250 minutes per day, and 1,000 minutes per week. To fill up the conversation gaps, you will also get free SMS benefits as well with this plan.