Here’s all you need to know about Zayn Malik’s India visit

It will be a gala time for the Indian fans of British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik as he will be visiting India for a multi-city tour in August. Vishal Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, JPR Events talking to media informed: "He will kick-start the tour from Mumbai on August 3 and then head to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi. We are planning to organise his concert in Nepal too." Zayn found fame on the 2010 series of "The X Factor". After…

Zayn found fame on the 2010 series of “The X Factor”. After delivering hits like “What makes you beautiful”, “Little things” and “Live while we’re young” as part of One Direction. He announced in 2015 that he was quitting the band to lead a “normal” life out of the spotlight.

“I was trying to get One Direction (to perform in India) but they did not have dates,” said Sunil Hamal, Director, JPR events, which is organising the tour along with Apar Mathur, owner of Blot Canvas PR.

“Zayn has a very good fan following here so, I thought why not Zayn. I am also in touch with (his former bandmate) Liam Payne. I was little confused between Liam Payne and Zayn,” he added.