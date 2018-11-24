Here’s first look of Sara Ali Khan in ‘Kedarnath’

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut film ‘Kedarnath’. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

On Friday, Sara took to Instagram to share new stills from the film captioning them as, “2 weeks for #kedarnath”.

The trailer of ‘Kedarnath’ had dropped a while ago and garnered a lot of attention. The trailer shows tale of two lovers and keeps you on the edge of your seat till the very end. Before the trailer launch, Sara took to Instagram to share a few pics and captioned the post as ‘Cinderella moment’. In a floral crop top and white long skirt, the star kid looked angelic!

The film is slated to release on December 7.

Sara has another film scheduled for release in December. She was roped in by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ which also stars Ranveer Singh.