Here’s how lemon water help in treatment of diabetes!

Nine out of ten people in the world is suffering from diabetes these days especially prevalent at the age of 40 and above. Along with diabetes being a dangerous disease it also can take your life as the effects of it is longer and risky. But not many of us know that drinking three to four cups of coffee and lemon water on a regular basis can keep the diabetes at bay.

It is an ideal thirst quencher you are looking for in scorching day. It is a miracle potion for those looking shed some extra pounds. It has also been your go-to drink after a nasty hangover. You guessed it, we are talking about a glass of the versatile and ever-so lemon water. The refreshing beverage is low-calorie delicious alternative to your sugary and aerated beverages. This is one of the prime reasons why experts recommend drinking lemon water to diabetics. Diabetes is a condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes currently affects over 425 million people worldwide. It is not easy to reverse the condition. Lack of proper care, medication and late diagnosis can make diabetes management even tougher. Your diet plays a crucial role in managing your blood sugar levels. Diabetics should refrain from refined carbohydrates and take foods and drinks that are high on fiber and antioxidants.

Lemon water may not directly impact your blood sugar levels and cause it to come down, but it can surely help prevent untimely spikes. The easy to make beverage is very low in carbohydrates and calories, and keeps you hydrated, which is very essential for diabetics to ensure. Diabetics are at risk of dehydration because higher than normal blood glucose depletes your body of fluids. Lemon is packed with soluble fibres, which do not break down easily and ensure slow release of sugars in the blood stream. Soluble fibres also help keep the heart healthy by regulating cholesterol and stabilising blood pressure. Lemons are abundantly loaded with vitamin C. American Diabetes Association dubs citrus fruits like lemon, oranges and grapefruit as “Diabetes Superfood.” Lemons are full of fibre, vitamin C, folate and potassium, which would help benefit a healthy diabetic diet. A study published in the journal ‘Advances in Nutrition’ revealed that naringinen, a chemical compound found in lemons and other citrus fruits, may have antidiabetic properties. It was an animal study conducted on rats.

Squeezing lemon juice and drinking it with water may not amount to your daily recommended intake of fibre or vitamin C. But it is still a better bet than the sodas you find in markets, filled with empty calories and sugar. Make sure you do not add sugar to your lemon water when you are making it at home. It is best to consume it early in the morning on an empty stomach.