Here’s how to avail credit facility up to Rs. 60,000 on Flipkart, Amazon!

Ahead of the festive season, all the e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon have introduced their bumper sale and along with that they are also giving out credit facility up to Rs. 60, 000. From no-cost EMI to debit card EMI options, customers have the option to buy products at dirt cheap rates in this year’s festive season sales.

However, the main attraction for customers this year is the creditless payment option, which is basically a result of a tie-up between Flipkart and Amazon with microfinancing companies.

With just a day remaining for the flagship sale of both Flipkart and Amazon to officially kickoff, customers have shown a lot of interest in the loan facility. It may be noted that both Amazon and Flipkart are providing instant interest-free credit up to Rs 60,000 without a credit or debit card.

However, those who avail the facility need to provide their Aadhaar card, despite the Supreme Court verdict on sharing information with third-parties. This will enable both the e-commerce behemoths to increase sales as more number of people will be willing to make a purchase.

All users have to do is sign-up on the mobile applications of Flipkart and Amazon for the service and soon after signing up, customers will be able to see how much instant credit has been approved after entering Aadhaar and PAN card details. However, on Flipkart, only those people who have ‘pay later’ eligibility will be able to sign up for the offer.