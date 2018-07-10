Here’s how to check your UPSC prelims result 2018, likely to be declared today!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims Results 2018 is expected to be announced at their official website at upsc.gov.in and the results are likely to be declared today ie on June 10.

Candidates who had taken the UPSC Prelims 2018 Examination should keep an eye out for their UPSC Prelims Result 2018 today. The Union Public Services Commission had conducted the UPSC Prelims 2018 exam on June 3, 2018 at 73 exam centres across India. Approximately 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.

Here are the steps to check out the UPSC prelims result 2018:-

Step 1 – Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the tag ‘UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018’

Step 3 – Enter required credentials and click on ‘submit’

Step 4 – Download your UPSC Prelims Result 2018 and take a print out of it for your future reference.

The UPSC exam 2018 was organised in two parts — Paper-I in the morning and Paper-II in the afternoon. Aspirants need 33 per cent score in Paper II of UPSC Prelims 2018 in order to qualify for UPSC Main Exam 2018.