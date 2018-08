Telecom major Airtel today announced free three month access of the online video streaming platform Netflix for select Airtel postpaid and V-Fiber Broadband plans.

Airtel would announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks, a statement from Airtel said.

According to the statement, customers using eligible Airtel plans would be able to sign up to Netflix and receive the three month package through the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app.