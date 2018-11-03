Here’s the cost of maintenance of the Statue of Unity!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in Surat, Gujarat in dedication to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the first home minister of independent India and the cost of the statue was Rs 2,989 crore.

Now, another data is out which shows that 12 lakh per day would be the cost spent for the maintenance of the statue. If the cost is for 15 years then 657 cr would be spent while if we see the annual expenditure then it will be 43.8 cr.

However, this amount will be taken care by the 5 PSU that are been identified by the government including (ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, Indian oil) and these bodies have collected 146 cr till now that comes under the CSR corporate social responsibility which ensures that the company takes out certain amount from the earnings and use that amount in social work.