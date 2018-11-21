Here’s the first look of Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr | see pic

Legendary spinner and the parental grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted the first picture on social media showing his granddaughter’s face. Bishan Singh Bedi shared this picture of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s newborn, Mehr on Twitter.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents…Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Earlier, Neha had shared the first glimpse of the baby, but not of her face. The picture showed only her feet. She had pair of socks on and on them was written: Hello World.