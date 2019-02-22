Here’s the India launch date of ‘Oppo F11 Pro’ and other relevant details!

Chinese multinational smartphone company Oppo which is known to be in the news every now and then for its latest launches, is all set to launch its all new phone ‘Oppo F11 Pro’ in India on March 5 along with a a pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel rear camera, and a 3D gradient casing.

The camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel sensor which is primary. Oppo claims the 48-megapixel sensor uses artificial intelligence for churning out professional quality photos, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth control sensor. The selfie-shooter is missing from the display as this time Oppo has used the pop-up feature. The selfie camera specs have been tipped to be a 32-megapixel sensor.

In specs, the Oppo F11 Pro is tipped to launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio P80 processor.

The smartphone will be powered by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The F11 Pro will run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with ColorOS 6 on top. The ColorOS 6 will debut at the MWC 2019.

The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The F11 Pro will arrive in a gradient purple theme with a blue background alongside other colour options as well.

Oppo also reportedly mentioned that the F11 Pro will arrive with a Super Night Mode for better low light images. The Oppo F11 Pro will also get VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging support, a notch-less display, and minimum bezels with 3D gradient casing. In the teaser images, the F11 Pro is also slated to get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Pricing details will be revealed at the launch.