Here’s the launch date of ‘Mahindra Marazzo’!

Mahindra is known to be one of the most famous automobile companies all over the world. Mahindra and Mahindra Limited is an Indian multinational car manufacturing corporation headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It is soon going to unveil its new car ‘Mahindra Marazzo’ which is expected to be launched at September 3, 2018 and priced between Rs. 10-15 lakhs.

The expected specifications of the car are as follows:-

1. If the reports are to be believed, the new car might be a 1.6 litre engine.

2. The new Marazzo’s engine is also expected to come mated six-speed manual.

3. On the interior front, a petrol engine option is expected to be introduced in due course of time.

4. On the exterior front, the car has a distinguishing shark-inspired design philosophy that is evident from its sleek and modernized design.

5. It is highlighted by the shark-tail like tail lamps. The vehicle also features a shark-fin antenna to complete its overall aesthetics.

6. The rear AC system is unique with its longitudinal layout and is called the ‘surround cool’ air conditioning system.