Here’s the release date of much awaited multi-starrer movie ‘Kalank’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit, Varan Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will next be seen together on screen in the forthcoming movie ‘Kalank’. The much awaited multi starrer movie is all set to hit the theaters on 17th April 2019 which was earlier slated to release on 19th April 2019.

Confirming the news, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and informed that the film will have a five-day extended weekend. He wrote, “IT’S FINAL… #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]… Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend… Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also announced that the first teaser of the film will be released on March 12. “The world of #Kalank will come alive. Teaser out on Tuesday, 12th March,” he captioned the video sharing the news on social media.

On Thursday, the director-producer introduced the men Kalank. He released poster featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur as Balraj Chaudhry, Zafar and Dev Chaudhary.

On International Women’s Day, Karan Johar is unveiling posters of the female star cast. Madhuri Dixit will be seen as Bahaar Begum, Alia as Roop and Sonakshi as Satya Chaudhary.

There is still much mystery surrounding the film and the only details that are available relate to the fact that it a period drama. But as posters are releasing there are a few things that can be collated from them.



Kalank will mark the reunion of Alia and Varun for the fourth time after Student of the Year (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). It will also see the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together after 21 years. Notably, Madhuri was roped in for the film as a replacement for Sridevi, after an untimely death of the actress in February 2018.