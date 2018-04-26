Here’s what actress Suhani Dhanki does to relieve stress

Actress Suhani Dhanki today revealed her secret through which she lessens her stress and said that she dances her heart out to relieve stress. Talking to media she stated: "We shoot for more than 12 hours daily and travelling and shooting becomes quite hectic. Amidst this, I also take offs for stage performances as I am a classical dancer." "Apart from hearing soulful music or mantras to beat stress or doing yoga, my best way of doing it is by…

Talking to media she stated: “We shoot for more than 12 hours daily and travelling and shooting becomes quite hectic. Amidst this, I also take offs for stage performances as I am a classical dancer.”

“Apart from hearing soulful music or mantras to beat stress or doing yoga, my best way of doing it is by dancing my heart out,” added the actress, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

“Classical dance is the best form of stress buster if you are totally into it. The form requires utmost concentration with the perfect blend of the body and music rhythm. I try dancing at least an hour or two everyday which brings not only peace to my mind but takes care of my physical fitness and body too,” she added.