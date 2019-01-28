Here’s what Ankita Lokhande has to say about Kangana as a director!

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande who made her debut in the Bollywood industry with just released movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, said that she is sure Kangana Ranaut will make a mark as a filmmaker also.

“Manikarnika…”, which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told media: “As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good.”

Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.

“She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing…whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too,” she said.