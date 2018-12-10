Here’s what Anushka Sharma has to say on completing 10 years in films!

Mumbai: Among-st all the top notch actresses in the Bollywood industry, Anushka Sharma is a big name and she has proved her mettle every now and then be it doing action-based film to horror and romantic movies she has excelled all of it. Now that she has completed 10 years in the industry today, she said that she have made her career with unconventional choices.

Anushka, who carved a niche with films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, NH10, made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 blockbuster Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

“I have always made unconventional choices because it comes from my instincts. I have been successful with those unconventional choices. I have made a career with unconventional choices and that’s why I have created a different standing for myself in the film industry,” Anushka told media.

“I believe luck favours the brave. I wasn’t doing it thinking it is risky. I was doing it because that made sense for me. For me following my instincts is an easier thing,” she added. The producer of critically acclaimed films like NH 10, Phillauri and Pari said the focus on content has helped her company Clean Slate Films flourish.

“Whether content is in a big or a small film, it will always work. Audience looks for entertainment. If anyone thinks they are above content, then they are making a big mistake. Content is over stars, directors or everything else,” she added. After doing back-to-back films, Anushka has decided to take time in choosing a new project as she now feels a bit secure about her place in the industry. “I felt I was working round the clock and my life is in the hands of everybody and whoever I had to give time to. I want to take time and pick films that I want to choose. I am in talks with few people.

“I have reached a level of security and position where I can take the time to do a film that I want to do. I am not a newcomer who has to do films for the heck of it. Even when I was a newcomer I was not doing it. I am ok with that. I have gained that position,” she said. Anushka, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Zero with Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif, is yet to sign any new project. There were also reports of her soon starting the work on her next production Kaneda to be directed by NH 10 director Navdeep Singh, but Anushka said right now her banner is only focusing on ties with Prime Video and Netflix.

