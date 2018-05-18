Here’s what makes Ranbir Kapoor nervous!

New Delhi: There has not been many things that Actor Ranbir Kapoor is afraid of, but when it comes to giving dance performance in front of the large number of live audience then the actor gets nervous. Ranbir will be seen hosting and performing at the upcoming 19th edition of The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA). "I am very nervous when I dance. When we dance for films there is a camera and there are takes but when you…

New Delhi: There has not been many things that Actor Ranbir Kapoor is afraid of, but when it comes to giving dance performance in front of the large number of live audience then the actor gets nervous. Ranbir will be seen hosting and performing at the upcoming 19th edition of The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA).

“I am very nervous when I dance. When we dance for films there is a camera and there are takes but when you dance for a live audience there is just that one take so you have to give your best. There are no cuts,” Ranbir told the the press conference for IIFA here.

The 35-year-old actor said he likes to keep practising the dance steps. “I want to rehearse more because I want to better myself,” he added. The 19th edition of IIFA is returning back to Bangkok, Thailand after a decade. Ranbir said he was extremely excited for this edition.

“Bangkok is the place where I first won my IIFA award for my debut film ‘Saawariya’. I am looking forward,” he said.

The “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” actor was joined by filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Ranbir praises Shahid and said that the “Padmaavat” star is impeccable on stage.