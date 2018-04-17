Here’s what Mamata Banerjee has to say about no-cash ATMs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the current situation of ATMs running dry in several states is reminding her of the demonetisation days. Is the country going through a "financial emergency?" Ms Banerjee questioned. "Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs," Mr Banerjee tweeted. Currency shortage has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana…

Is the country going through a “financial emergency?” Ms Banerjee questioned. “Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs,” Mr Banerjee tweeted.

Currency shortage has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh in the past few weeks. Complaints of shortage have been reported even in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar on Monday.

However, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today that the government has reviewed the situation and “there is more than adequate currency in circulation”.