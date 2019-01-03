Here’s what Mayawati has to say about Narendra Modi

BSP supremo Mayawati went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s media interview on the New Year Day did not focus on the burning issues facing the nation and was instead “focussed only around his party and the government”.

In a statement issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) she also mentioned that the interview also failed to kindle any hopes in the new year. These wrong policies and arrogance have done no good to the country and its people in the past nor will do any in the future, the Dalit leader stated.

She said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was still in an arrogance, believing that its arrogance over the brute majority it enjoys at present is correct and justified.

“The BJP still thinks that people are happy with every decision they make and are clapping for them…. Having lost its state governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh recently, it is now taking pride by saying that its vote percentage was more or at par with Congress,” she said.

She alleged that be it black money, depositing Rs 15 lakh in banks accounts of poor people or job creation, the BJP has not been able to fulfill any of its election promises of 2014 and was only creating unrest on the issues of cow protection and Ayodhya.