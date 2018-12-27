Here’s what Meenakshi Lekhi has to say about Triple talaq

BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi today defended the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Lok Sabha and questioned if ‘Triple Talaq was part of the Quran and asserted that the issue was not about “he versus she,” rather it was about human rights violation.

Lekhi citing matrimonial laws especially those governing maintenance, said non-Muslims were liable to be penalised for not giving maintenance to their wives or mothers.

“I will like to ask those opposing the Bill, that in which ‘suraa’ of the Quran is ‘talaq-e-biddat’ mentioned? This is not he vs she, these are issues of human rights violation,” she said.

“Our constitution talks about a uniform civil code and not a uniform religious code. Do we want to create a society where men have the sole right to divorce women whenever they want, a society where men can change wives like clothes,” she asked.

Flaying the Congress for its “politics of appeasement”, Lekhi said the proposed law was not just punitive but “equally restorative and reformative,” pointing out that the offence under it was compoundable or that which can be compromised by the victim and offender, with or without the permission of court.