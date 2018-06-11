Here’s what Nadal has to say after winning French Open title

Spanish tennis sensation Rafael Nadal today went on to say that after lifting his record-extending 11th title the French Open he still feels positive about his future.

He further mentioned that tennis is undoubtedly an important part of his life but not everything With his 17th major title on Sunday, Nadal, 32, closed the gap on arch-rival and 20-time winner Roger Federer on the all-time list for most Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

“You can’t fight against the age and you can’t fight against the watch. The watch always keeps going,” admitted Nadal following his straight-set victory over Austrian promising star Dominic Thiem.

“If you tell me seven, eight years ago that I will be here with 32 years old having this trophy with me again, I will tell you that is something almost impossible, but here we are.

“I am not much worried about the future. Tennis is a very important part of my life, without doubt, but is not everything.

“I have a lot of other things that make me happy, so I am not much worried about the future. I am enjoying the moment. I’m just trying to keep enjoying, and I’m gonna keep playing until my body resists, and my happiness is still high playing tennis,” he said.

Nadal also shrugged off any obsession for catching up with his long-time Swiss rival in terms of title number. “Let me enjoy this title. I can’t be always thinking of more,” Nadal said with a smile.