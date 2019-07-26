Here’s what Pant has to say on replacing Dhoni

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant says that he knows he has big shoes to fill as the person whom he will be replacing is none other than legendary captain M.S. Dhoni.

In an interview with leading media organisation, Pant spoke about the challenge of replacing Dhoni, both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper.

“I know those are big shoes to fill, but if I start thinking about it there will be a problem. Right now, I am not thinking about what people say. I am just focusing on what I have to do,” he said.

“I just want to do well for my country. That”s the only thing I am focusing on. I take the challenge positively. Now I have to see what I can learn, and what I can do to improve,” he added.

The 21-year-old, who has played almost all his ODI matches with Dhoni, said there are many things to learn from the 38-year-old.

“The way he reads the game, that is the first thing. Then, he is always very calm in pressure situations. There are many things to learn from him. And off the field he is always very helpful too,” he said.