Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar has to say about use of two new balls in ODIs

NEW DELHI: Concerned by a spate of run fests recently, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has criticised the use of two new balls in ODIs, saying it is “a perfect recipe for disaster”.

Mostly a reticent commentator, Tendulkar shared his point of view after watching England batsmen go on a rampage against Australia in the last two ODIs.

“Having 2 new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven’t seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time,” Tendulkar tweeted from his official handle.

England posted a world record 481 for 6 against Australia in the third ODI, bettering their own record of 444 vs Pakistan. In the next ODI, England chased down a target of 312 inside 45 overs. Tendulkar’s view was endorsed by Pakistan’s legendary master of reverse swing Waqar Younis.

“Reason why we don’t produce many attacking fast bowlers..They all very defensive in their approach…always looking for change ups..totally agree with you @sachin_rt reverse swing is almost vanished,” Younis tweeted in response Tendulkar.