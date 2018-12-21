Here’s what Shoaib Akhtar has to say about ‘Virat Kohli’

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s on-field behaviour in the ongoing Test series against Australia is the topic of discussion in the sports fraternity with Sunil Gavaskar and Naseeruddin Shah came top the front and expressed their disappointment with Kohli for the kind of behavior he showed.

While on the other hand, the legendary Allan Border and the Aussie skipper Tim Paine have not found anything wrong with Virat’s approach. Ex-Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar came in Kohli’s defence and said “@imVkohli is one of the modern greats of the game. Aggression has been a part & parcel of competitive cricket, specially when you are playing Down Under as long as it stays in limit. Please cut him some slack.”

Naseeruddin called Kohli ‘the world’s worst behaved player’, while Border backed the skipper’s acts suggesting they are driven out of his passion for the game. Akhtar also spoke on the same lines as the former Australian cricketer Border, suggesting Virat’s aggression is a result of his competitive nature which a series like India – Australia further fuels.