Here’s what Yami Gautam has to say about Uri’s success!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Uri’ alongside Vicky Kaushal, said that she feels good content and great box office go hand in hand and it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents.

While talking to the media in an interview, “I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents.”

The gritty drama, which traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film released on January 11, and continues to draw in the audience.

“With ‘Uri…’, the film had great content which drove people to the theatres week after week. And it’s amazing to see these numbers, not to be part of any club but just to know that people have over these weeks gone to see the film, even till date, almost a month after its release.

“Overall from a career perspective, box office numbers till the time they are genuine returns to the producers, is when there’s a true impact. Every film has different economics and no two films can be compared to each other simply by the extent of its box office only,” Yami added.

Besides Vicky and Yami, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.